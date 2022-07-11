COVID-19 cases have spiked with a 14-day case rate of 343.96 per 100,000 in Chelan County, according to state Department of Health data. In Douglas County, the rate reached 454.86 per 100,000. Local health officials are recommending people take precautions in public.
EAST WENATCHEE — It may be time to dust off the masks as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations climb, local health officials warned in a news release last week.
The 14-day case rate in Chelan-Douglas counties as of Friday was 428.65 per 100,000 population, according to Chelan-Douglas Health District data. The rate was 357.35 per 100,000 on June 27.
Local health officials partially attribute the rise of cases to summer activities and Fourth of July festivities. Cases had leveled off in the 300-per-100,000-range in Eastern and North Central Washington after a recent surge in May.
Recorded case rates are likely a low estimate of COVID-19 transmission due to the prominence of at-home tests, according to a health district news release.
COVID-19 hospitalizations have also recently increased at Central Washington Hospital, up to 10 patients on July 6. Three of the 10 patients are in the intensive care unit, according to the Confluence Health COVID-19 webpage.
The health district encourages the public to:
Wear a mask in public when possible.
Wash hands often or use hand sanitizer.
Maintain your distance around others in public.
Get vaccinated and/or boosted.
Report home test results to 1-800-525-0127.
Eat well and stay hydrated.
The health district continues to offer COVID-19 testing from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee. No appointment is necessary. The last day to receive a vaccine at the Town Toyota Center is Wednesday.
