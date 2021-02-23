EPHRATA — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office main administrative office will be closed until March 8 after “office employees” tested positive for COVID-19.
“This closure does not impact response duties to emergency and non-emergency calls for service,” the GCSO said in a statement Tuesday morning.
According to GCSO PIO Kyle Foreman, two support staff tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus who were not sworn officers and the employees were sent home.
As a result, GCSO personnel will not process new concealed pistol permits or pre-employment fingerprinting services until March 8.
However, the GCSO said concealed pistol permit renewals are handled online at bit.ly/3dN7bZM for anyone needing to renew a concealed pistol permit.