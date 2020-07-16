EAST WENATCHEE – The Douglas County Public Services Building closed Wednesday afternoon after a Land and Transportation Services employee tested positive for COVID-19. The Chelan-Douglas Emergency Management Operations Center, a group consisting of local government agencies, made the decision.
The county contacted the Chelan-Douglas Health District immediately after learning of the employee’s positive test, said records and risk manager Jordyn Giulio. The office closed at about 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday and all employees left the building by about 3 p.m.
Cleaning crews are in the now-closed building at 140 19th St. Doors will re-open at 7 a.m. Friday with normal office hours.
The county office is following instructions given by the Health Department, Giulio said. Current CDC, state Department of Health and county health department guidelines do not require employees to get tested, but the office is having its employees self monitor.
Approximately 40 employees work in the building, but the number fluctuates due to some working part time in the field or office, she said. Typically, not all of them would be in the building at one time.
The service building has been closed to the public since March, with the exception of a limited phone service, Giulio said. Those interactions are done on separate sides of glass and on computers. Customers are not seen in-person, directly.
During normal office hours, workers maintain safety protocols such as wearing masks, keeping 6 feet of distance and using barriers.