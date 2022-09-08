Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK
COVID proclamation timeline

Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday that all COVID-19 emergency proclamations will be rescinded by Oct. 31 including the requirement that all health care workers and education workers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

WENATCHEE — Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday that the COVID-19 state of emergency will end, along with all associated emergency proclamations, by Oct. 31.

Gov. Jay Inslee

Gov. Jay Inslee

Vaccination requirements for health care and education workers will end along with the proclamations, but employers will continue to be able to require them if they choose, according to a news release from the governor's office.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?