WENATCHEE — Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday that the COVID-19 state of emergency will end, along with all associated emergency proclamations, by Oct. 31.
Vaccination requirements for health care and education workers will end along with the proclamations, but employers will continue to be able to require them if they choose, according to a news release from the governor's office.
Vaccination will remain a condition of employment for most state agencies, according to the news release.
State public leaders and local health officials continue to emphasize the importance of vaccines and masks in keeping communities safe.
Some emergency orders will be lifted by Oct. 27 as they relate to waivers for various requirements for things like training, testing and certification for health care professionals due to high-level of need for staffing, according to the news release.
The state Department of Health and the Department of Social and Health Services is providing assistance as providers transition back into these statutory requirements.
