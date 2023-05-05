WORLD-NEWS-CORONAVIRUS-EMERGENCY-END-GET

People walk past electric candles from a vigil in Lafayette Park for nurses who died during the COVID-19 pandemic on Jan. 13, 2022, in Washington, D.C. 

NEW YORK — COVID-19 no longer constitutes a global health emergency, the World Health Organization said, lowering its alert level three years after the novel coronavirus began killing millions as it swept across the world.

The WHO said Friday it’s time to transition to long-term management of the pandemic after a panel met Thursday to discuss the recent evolution of the disease.



___ ©2023 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?