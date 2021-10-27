WENATCHEE — Fifty-three COVID-19 patients were hospitalized at Central Washington Hospital on Wednesday, the first time in over a month the total count has broken into the 50s range.
About two weeks ago, the hospital saw its lowest count since mid-August: 33 COVID-19 patients. A little over a week ago, Oct. 20, the total count at the hospital was 45 COVID-19 patients, according to the Confluence Health COVID-19 webpage.
Fifteen of the 53 patients on Wednesday were in the intensive care unit, the second time the count in the ICU has reached this high since Sept. 21.
The 53 hospitalized COVID-19 patients are residents of North Central Washington. Twenty-nine are from Chelan County, 13 from Douglas County, 10 from Grant County, and one patient is from Okanogan County.
Central Washington Hospital’s hospitalization counts were starting to drop but then plateaued and suddenly began increasing, said Dr. Jason Lake, Confluence Health chief medical officer. Unlike North Central Washington, other areas throughout the state have seen their hospitalization numbers drop.
The state count of COVID-19 hospital admissions has gone from 975 admissions in the first week of October to 798 a week ago, according to state Department of Health data.
Lake said he is not sure why Central Washington’s numbers are not following the state trend.
“But I think it continues to speak towards the need of making sure that we continue to get vaccinated, they’ll get their booster shots, to try to continue to protect themselves and the community.”
Forty-two out of the total 52 COVID-19 patients at Central Washington Hospital were unvaccinated as of Oct. 27.
According to the state Department of Health, unvaccinated people 35 to 64 years old are 18 times more likely to be hospitalized due to COVID-19 compared to fully vaccinated individuals in the same age group.
Unvaccinated people 65 and older are nine times more likely to be hospitalized or die due to COVID-19 compared to vaccinated people in the same age group.
