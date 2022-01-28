WENATCHEE — COVID-19 testing supplies in Chelan and Douglas counties are stretched thin as cases counts rise.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District testing site at the Town Toyota Center is prioritizing symptomatic patients ages 2 and older, according to a health district news release.
COVID-19 testing supplies will be coming in sporadically over the next two weeks, Chelan-Douglas Health District Administrator Luke Davies said.
"We're just asking the community to be patient with us as we get supply in," he said Friday. More testing supplies are expected in the next day or two, but interruptions to testing are possible in the future due to a lack of supplies.
Providers like Confluence Health and Columbia Valley Community Health also are reporting difficulties obtaining COVID-19 tests at the moment.
While supplies remain low, people should assume they have COVID-19 if they have symptoms and are unable to get tested, said Dr. James Wallace, health district interim health officer.
People should isolate at home for at least five days or until they no longer have symptoms, including no fever for 24 hours before leaving isolation or returning to work, according to a news release from the health district.
