WENATCHEE — COVID-19 testings supplies are in short supply, even for the Chelan-Douglas Health District.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District has been seeing major disruptions and delays to its orders of at-home COVID-19 test kits, said Luke Davies, Chelan-Douglas Health District administrator, at a weekly Zoom call with other local health care providers.
An initial order of 30,000 testing kits eventually came back with only about 6,000 to 7,000 kits, he said. The health district has since ordered another 20,000 testing kits but expects to receive about half that amount in the next couple of weeks.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District is still operating its COVID-19 testing facility at the Town Toyota Center as of Friday. This site averages 600 to 800 tests a day with positivity rates above 30%, according to Davies.
"There will be a point where if our supply chain doesn't get fixed for testing in the near future, we may not be able to have tests," he said. "At that point, we're going to be asking the community, if they're sick, to assume that most likely it is omicron."
The health district will prioritize critical infrastructure, schools and health care providers to make sure they have enough tests going forward, according to Davies.
Schools in the North Central Educational Service District — which includes the Eastmont and Wenatchee school district and another 27 districts in the region — are still doing a "huge amount" of student testing, said Cathy Meuret, the NCESD nurse corps director, at the weekly Zoom call.
The state Department of Health, however, is reducing the number of COVID-19 testing kits available to schools in the district over the next three-week period.
Meuret said she will be working with the health district to figure out how this decrease may impact schools and extracurricular activities like school sports.
Dr. James Wallace, the Chelan-Douglas Health District interim health officer, said on Friday's call he would be discussing with other health officers across the state on how to keep kids safe in school now without as much testing.
