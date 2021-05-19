YAKIMA — On May 2 of last year, COVID-19 infections in Yakima County increased so fast that the county had the highest rate of new cases in the state and on the West Coast. The rise in cases continued for two months.
One year later, things are much improved. After a slight increase in new cases in the first half of April, Yakima County has seen a notable decline. For the 14 days ending May 11, Yakima County had 125 cases per 100,000 over 14 days, the lowest rate since October of last year, according to figures from the state Department of Health.
Yakima County has a lower new case rate than the state average (224.6), King County (211.6) and neighboring Kittitas (371.8), Benton (171.1) and Franklin (210.8) counties, though many of those areas are also seeing a declining trend.
Yakima County’s lower rate comes despite a lower vaccination rate than the state. Just under half of Yakima County residents 16 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 41.3% are fully vaccinated. Statewide, just under 59% have had at least one shot.
Given that roughly 1 in 8 Yakima County residents have had COVID-19 — compared to 1 in 18 for the state — the county may be benefiting from acquired immunity among those previously infected, said Dr. Larry Jecha, interim health officer for the Yakima Health District.
It’s not clear how much acquired immunity is contributing to the downward trend in cases in Yakima County.
That’s why it’s still crucial that people receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Jecha said.
“We just don’t know how long (natural immunity) will be. Time will tell,” he said. “That doesn’t mean if you had (COVID-19) that you shouldn’t get vaccinated.”
During a weekly update Wednesday, officials from the Department of Health said several factors could contribute to declining cases, including masks, social distancing, vaccination and acquired immunity from those previously infected.
“All of those ingredients of success are important,” said Dr. Umair A. Shah, secretary for the state Department of Health.
Still, the critical measure for both state and local officials is getting more people vaccinated. Gov. Jay Inslee said the state could lift business restrictions before the planned date of June 30 if at least 70% of Washington residents 16 and older receive at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Locally and statewide, public health officials are shifting their vaccination distribution strategy away from mass vaccination sites to smaller mobile sites and community events.
Jecha said the aim is to increase vaccination activity, not just to focus on benchmarks.
“Anything better than 49% (the county has) today is good,” he said.
While Yakima County is heading in the right direction, the community cannot let its guard down, Jecha said.
While there could be factors — such as more infectious variants — that increase COVID-19 activity, Jecha is optimistic that Yakima County’s case numbers could go down even further.
Jecha said recent cases have been from community spread rather than outbreaks from specific sectors. A year ago, many COVID-19 infections were coming from outbreaks in long-term care facilities, health care and agriculture.
Jecha said he’s looking at two milestones based on the Centers for Disease Control indicators.
The first milestone would be reaching a new COVID-19 case rate of 50 per 100,000, where the risk is considered moderate and a relatively low risk for most people. He would love to see it go all the way down to 20 per 100,000, which is regarded as lower risk. At that point, the chances of infection are low, even among those with immune issues, who would be at the highest risk of infection.
For those who have the highest risk of infection, Jecha said it’s best to continue wearing masks and practice other safety measures until transmission risk is at a low level.
Until Yakima County reaches those milestones, Jecha said residents need to keep following safety measures and to get vaccinated.
”We’re really excited (the numbers are) going the right way and are looking forward,” he said. “It’s not behind us yet.”