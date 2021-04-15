Typically known as "Tax Day," this year health officials have dubbed April 15 "Vax Day" in Washington as all residents 16 and older become eligible today for COVID-19 vaccination.
About 1.5 million people join the 5 million already eligible, meaning more people will be looking for open appointments, Assistant Secretary Michele Roberts said in a press briefing Wednesday.
"Expanded eligibility will help us get people protected faster and help us slow the spread of disease," she said. "I'm thrilled so many people in Washington are eager to get vaccinated. I do have a favor to ask: Please be patient."
Providers statewide on average are administering more than 57,000 doses daily. Roberts said they have the capacity to do more but are limited by vaccine supplies.
The state's vaccine allocation has decreased recently, and Washington officials expect to receive about 365,000 doses per week for the next three weeks, Roberts said. This week the state received about 387,000 doses, including 13,000 Johnson & Johnson doses.
Roberts said the state's pause on administering Johnson & Johnson shouldn't have a large effect on vaccine efforts, since the vaccine only made up about 6% of the state's supply.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration recommended halting use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after six of the 6.8 million people who received the single-dose vaccine developed a rare and severe blood clot.
Washington officials expected to receive about 4,300 doses of that vaccine per week for the next couple weeks. Roberts said it's unclear if the state will receive those doses.
The pace of vaccine administration has so far accelerated to match increasing supply but it's unclear how long it will take for the state to reach "herd immunity," Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah said Wednesday.
"It's really right now very much dependent on the supply piece," he said. "I think from our standpoint the biggest challenge is we don't have as clear of an idea of what's happening on the supply side."
Acting State Health Officer Scott Lindquist said about two-thirds, or 70% to 80%, of people will need to have immunity to prevent an outbreak. Vaccine supply will determine how quickly the state will get from about 20% of people fully vaccinated to that two-thirds goal, he said.
About 4.3 million vaccine doses have been administered statewide as of Monday. In Washington, 23% of residents were fully vaccinated as of Monday.
Washington residents can search for vaccine appointments at vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.
The state is working to add the vaccine type to the vaccine locator site so people can see what vaccine is being administered at each location. This change will help those looking for appointments for 16- and 17-year-olds because the Pfizer vaccine is the only COVID-19 vaccine currently approved for those ages, according to the Department of Health.