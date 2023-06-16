US-NEWS-CORONAVIRUS-BOOSTER-UPDATES-AT

Xavier James, 11, gets ready to receive a COVID-19 shot as his mother takes his photograph during a vaccine event at Atlanta City Hall on June 25, 2022. 

 Steve Schaefer/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — COVID-19 shots should be reformulated to target an XBB subvariant of the highly infectious omicron strain to provide the best protection during the U.S. fall and winter season, health regulators said.

The Food and Drug Administration advised Moderna Inc., Novavax Inc. and partners Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE to “develop vaccines with a monovalent XBB.1.5 composition,” according to a statement Friday. The decision follows a unanimous vote Thursday from a panel of experts who also favor updating the shots. The agency isn’t required to follow the panel’s recommendations, but often does.



___ ©2023 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.