YAKIMA — The Yakima Health District reported 112 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 73 new cases on Monday and 104 new cases on Tuesday.
Three days of numbers were reported Tuesday because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The county has had 24,400 total cases since the pandemic started, according to the Yakima Health District.
Yakima County has averaged 147 new cases a day in the past seven days, based on health district numbers. That's down from an average of 209 daily cases the week prior.
Three new deaths were reported, with the total number of deaths at 334, according to the health district. Forty-six people were hospitalized Tuesday, with three intubated.
Health officials said 18,756 people have recovered.
From Dec. 23-Jan. 5, the county's per capita rate of new cases was 1,029 per 100,000.
Yakima County is part of the south central region in the state's reopening plan. All eight regions in the state will remain in Phase 1 until at least Monday, the state Department of Health announced Friday under the state's Roadmap to Recovery plan.
As of Tuesday, health care organizations in Yakima County have received 9,105 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and administered 5,817 doses. They have received 2,833 second doses and administered 1,512, according to the health district.