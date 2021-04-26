KENNEWICK — The Tri-Cities has 136 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as new case rates continue to rise ahead of the next state check for business reopening.
The growing number of cases comes as demand for the COVID vaccine, at least at the drive-thru vaccination site at the fairgrounds in Kennewick, is dropping.
The new case numbers reported Monday were for three days and averaged 45 per day.
That compares to an average of 54 new cases per day during last week. And that was higher than the 48 and 34 new cases per day reported the previous two weeks.
The two-week case rate continues to be 50% higher in Franklin County than the limit set by the state Department of Health of less than 200 cases per 100,000 people.
Franklin County had a new case rate of 301 cases per 100,000 over two weeks, as calculated Monday by the Benton Franklin Health District.
Benton County is coming close to the limit.
Benton County had a new case rate of 196 cases per 100,000 people over two weeks, as calculated Monday by the Benton Franklin Health District.
Next Monday the Washington state Department of Health will assess whether counties are containing the spread of the coronavirus adequately to remain in Phase 3 of reopening, based both on the rate of new COVID hospital admissions and new case rates.
The total number of local hospital patients being treated for COVID-19 increased on Monday to 24, up from 16 a week ago.
The 24 COVID patients Monday accounted for 6.3% of the 379 patients at the Richland, Kennewick, Pasco and Prosser hospitals.
The new cases reported communitywide on Monday included 72 in Benton County and 64 in Franklin County, which has about half as many people.