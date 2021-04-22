OLYMPIA — Washington's hospitals are again seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases as a fourth wave hits the state, Gov. Jay Inslee said Thursday.
Hospitalizations are increasing statewide, especially among younger people who up until last week were not eligible for vaccines.
"We are headed in the wrong direction," Inslee said during a news conference. "It is simply too dangerous to persist."
A higher percentage of people between the ages of 20 and 59 are becoming hospitalized with the virus.
Dr. Dave Carlson, chief physician officer at MultiCare in Pierce County, said the spike is not happening as quickly as previous spikes have in the past. Younger people tend to have less intensive care unit stays and recover more quickly, Carlson said.
For now, it's manageable, Getz said, but health care workers just finished dealing with a surge of cases, hospitalizations and deaths that started in November. He said the next few weeks are "critical" as more and more people get vaccine doses.
"We don't want another surge," he said.
Inslee said the biggest factor in increasing cases is variants, which he said are "biting the younger population big time."
Nearly every variant of concern has been found in Washington, including the U.K. and Brazilian variants, which are both associated with being easier to transmit and better at resisting therapeutics used to treat people with COVID-19.
The Brazilian, U.K. and California variants have all been confirmed in Spokane County. People 49 years old and younger in the state are predominantly responsible for spreading the variants, the latest data from the Department of Health show.
Vaccinations are helping, said Lacy Fehrenbach, deputy secretary for COVID-19 response at the Department of Health.
She said the increase in cases right now is not as steep as the one the state saw in November, the largest wave to date.
She said there are increases in hospitalizations, but not among those who are vaccinated, namely older people.
"Vaccines are making a difference in the course of this pandemic," Fehrenbach said.
But it will still take time for enough vaccinations to beat a fourth wave, and in the mean time, she said everyone needs to continue wearing a mask and social distancing.
Although vaccines are now open to adults aged 16 and up, too many people still don't have confidence in them, Inslee said.
At MultiCare, Carlson said only about 50 to 60% of staff are vaccinated, despite health care workers being eligible for months now.
"Being on the fence is too dangerous of a position right now," Inslee said.