WASHINGTON, D.C. — COVID-19 vaccines will largely become an annual vaccination akin to the flu shot, President Joe Biden said Tuesday as his administration urged Americans to seek out newly authorized booster shots tailored to fight the omicron subvariants that are now dominant.

“As the virus continues to change, we will now be able to update our vaccines annually to target the dominant variant,” Biden said in a statement. “Just like your annual flu shot, you should get it sometime between Labor Day and Halloween.”



___ ©2022 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

