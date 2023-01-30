230131-newslocal-Stockton 01.JPG
Basketball Hall of Famer John Stockton addresses a crowd of roughly 500 gathered Saturday at the Wenatchee Convention Center for a COVID-19 Pandemic-Response Harms Conference being organized by the Truth and Accountability Project Washington. Attendees listened to testimonials about national and local stories of struggle and challenges related to COVID-19.

WENATCHEE — One by one, over roughly four and a half hours Saturday afternoon, attendees told their stories of claimed struggles and challenges from a pandemic that largely upended everyday life for nearly two years.

The event, organized in part by Chelan-Douglas Health District board member Bill Sullivan in a private capacity, drew roughly 500 people. It attracted local faith leaders, medical professionals, political organizers and basketball Hall of Famer John Stockton.

Attendees give local Karl Lambert, Medical Director of Pacific Northwest Wellness Center, a standing ovation Saturday at the COVID-19 Pandemic-Response Harms Conference after his speech about testimonies of harm from Covid-19.
Basketball Hall of Famer and keynote speaker John Stockton shares about struggles and challenges in regards to COVID-19 during his speech at the Wenatchee Convention Center for a COVID-19 Pandemic-Response Harms Conference Saturday.
Local speaker Brian McInnes, MD, shares about his athletic background and the challenges he has faced over the past few years regarding to the COVID-19 pandemic.


