EAST WENATCHEE — A pair of East Wenatchee council members are vying to be the city's first new mayor in two decades.
Jerrilea Crawford and Tim Detering are looking to succeed Steve Lacy, mayor since 1998, in the Nov. 5 general election.
Crawford works as the deputy director of the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce and has served on the city council since 2016. Detering works as a project manager with the Chelan County PUD and has served on the council since 2012.
Crawford's term on the city council ends in 2021, and if she wins the mayoral race, a new council member will be appointed in her place. Detering's council position is up for election this year and is contested by Christine Johnson and Marl Kane.
The Wenatchee World asked the candidates to respond to questions on issues related to the city and its future.
Wenatchee World: Why do you want to be mayor and why should residents vote for you?
Jerrilea Crawford: For the first time in 21 years, East Wenatchee will have a new mayor. This is a time to explore fresh ideas, develop new relationships, and look for new opportunities.
I am running for mayor because my experience has led me to seek roles beyond my current community involvement. For 18 years, I have facilitated a community leadership program with the goal of enhancing and developing leaders for civic roles. Couple that with my experience as a city council member, service to boards such as RiverCom and the NCW Economic Development Council, and my work at the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce engaging with large and small businesses, I am well positioned to be the next mayor.
Repeatedly I have been asked to run for mayor because people want a community where they feel connected and heard. Many years of community and leadership development experience is evident in my ability to engage the community, build consensus, and explore new ideas. I’m a leader who values and seeks input from citizens, the business community, partner agencies, and neighboring jurisdictions.
I am committed to serve full-time as mayor to accomplish our goals and work within our community to achieve real results.
Tim Detering: I have lived in East Wenatchee for 29 years. This is where I raised my four children and where I have been blessed to participate in so many of the great things our community has to offer. It is my hope to continue to give back through continued service to our residents. I have spent eight years on the City Council, five years on the Planning Commission, and three years as President of the Sister City Association.
My 30 years in construction management, including 18 years as a Project Manager at Chelan County PUD gives me the knowledge and background to understand the work and the challenges faced on a daily basis by the City’s various departments. I have done the work they do and understand how to equip and empower them to function at their most optimum. I know how to relate to the development community to work together to find solutions to the housing challenges in our community.
East Wenatchee is poised on the brink of many great opportunities and needs someone with my experience at the helm to help guide us into the unlimited possibilities that are ahead. This is not the time for a novice to learn on the job. This is a time for strong leadership with experience to take advantage of the opportunities that arise.
WW: What do you see as the city's key issues in the next four years?
Crawford: Our Valley Our Future, a grassroots community building initiative, has identified seven key areas of need. In the leadership roles I serve, I also recognize some of these challenges and on the forefront of my mind is regional housing.
Our region is seeing improvement in the housing sector as more units are coming available. However, there is an ongoing effort to implement housing market policies that encourage builders to provide affordable housing for low- and moderate-income groups. As mayor, I will continue to offer the support of staff and the mayor’s office in discussions and action around regional solutions to our housing crisis.
In addition to our challenges, we also have opportunities to improve our quality of life. I am focused on services that make a community strong such as parks and a library. Working with the Eastmont Metropolitan Parks Department to continue to offer places to recreate and enjoy the outdoors is important for a healthy community. I am also excited to work with NCW Libraries to explore opportunities to grow their space and expand library hours and services to meet the needs of East Wenatchee residents.
Detering: The growth of our community needs to be carefully planned to ensure that it is cohesive and enhances the lifestyle that we are so fortunate to enjoy. There is a balance between the benefits that come with developing within an urban area and the responsibilities for being a good partner. I will work to find opportunities to work with the development community and the different utilities to streamline the permitting and planning process. I will look at opportunities to bring down the costs of construction and home-ownership to make it possible for all our residents including our children.
We have a growing problem with mental health issues, addictive behaviors, and homeless housing. The opioid crisis gets a lot of publicity but the problem is much more pervasive. This regional issue is currently being addressed to a limited degree but needs more to be done to bring together private partners. We need to look at root causes and begin to address them.
WW: Are there any changes you'd like to make to the city during your term if elected?
Crawford: One area that should be considered for change is the size of the city. The city of East Wenatchee currently makes up approximately 30% of the Urban Growth Boundary. As you travel out of the city, it is difficult to recognize where the city ends and the county begins.
Another area I’d like to see grow and develop is tourism and events. The city of East Wenatchee hosts and coordinates several community events such as the Wings and Wheels Festival and Classy Chassis. These attract local families as well as visitors from outside the area. The city also encourages events from partners like the Sunburn Classic Basketball Tournament. Utilizing our hotel/motel tax dollars to attract more visitors to East Wenatchee will grow our economic base. I will work with our events board to encourage sports tournaments, outdoor recreation activities, and cultural events to support our economy and add to our quality of life.
Detering: I would like to see the city take on a more active role in recruiting new businesses and industries to East Wenatchee. While any new businesses coming to the valley benefits us all, I am first loyal to the citizens I represent. My hope is to have opportunities for our children if they want to stay in the valley.
I will work to enhance the livability of East Wenatchee for the people who live and pay taxes here. This may be through cooperation with the Metropolitan Parks District for more parks or through partnerships to build a new library.
I will also work to build closer relationships with the East Wenatchee Water District, the Douglas County Sewer District, Douglas County PUD and with Douglas County resulting in better communication on our comprehensive planning.
I will also promote annexations into the City. I feel that no one is better equipped to manage growth than we are. It is through careful planning and implementation of those plans that we protect what makes East Wenatchee a great place to live. This can and should be done without unduly restricting property rights while still promoting the responsibilities of being in an urban community.
I will work with the Eastmont School District to reestablish a School Resource Officer program.