WATERVILLE — Jerrilea Crawford is leading Tim Detering in the race for East Wenatchee mayor.
Crawford has 667 votes to Detering's 582, or 53.40% to 46.60%, after the first round of ballot tallies Tuesday night.
"I am humbled that people see me as a leader of this community and hopefully as those numbers come in we can just start to move forward," Crawford said Tuesday night. "I'm ready to go to work."
Crawford, 47, is deputy director of the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce and has been on the city council since she was appointed in 2016. Detering, 60, is a longtime project manager with the Chelan County PUD and a city councilmember since 2012.
During her campaign, Crawford made a point to meet with constituents in person.
"I've been out doorbelling, some meet and greets at people's homes and it's been fun because I've had that opportunity to connect with the community and meet with people one-on-one and find out about their concerns and their passions," Crawford said. "And I think that has helped me be able to relate with the community and I hope that has been what has set me apart and given me the lead."
If the results hold, Crawford will vacate her city council position and a new council member will be appointed. Detering’s position on city council was up for election this year and will likely be filled by Christine Johnson, who’s leading Marl Kane 758 votes to 379 votes.
Mayor Steve Lacy did not seek reelection after holding the position for two decades. Instead, he ran for Sewer District 1, Commission 2 against incumbent Greg Peterson. Lacy was losing to Peterson 1,553 votes to 853.
The next ballot count is on Friday. The election will be certified by Nov. 26.