EAST WENATCHEE — Councilwoman Jerrilea Crawford's campaign for mayor has received financial support from Mayor Steve Lacy and local police officers.
As of Friday Crawford had raised $2,212, including $2,120 cash and $92 in-kind donations, according to the state Public Disclosure Commission.
Councilman Tim Detering, also running for mayor, mini-filed with the PDC, meaning he intends to raise no more than $5,000. He is, therefore, not required to file a contribution report.
Detering said over the phone Friday that he's only had two outside campaign contributions — including $100 from former Councilman Chuck Johnson, who gave the same amount to Crawford's campaign.
Lacy has served since 1998 but is not seeking another term. He said he's glad to see a contest and the opportunity for public dialogue.
He said his $250 donation to Crawford's campaign is not an endorsement, as he's not endorsing either candidate. However, he did not donate to Detering's campaign.
"I didn't perceive a financial need or I might have," he said.
Other contributions to Crawford's campaign include:
- $250 from Shiloh Burgess, executive director of the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce. Crawford is deputy director for the Chamber.
- $250 from Mike Wade of Columbia Fruit Packers.
- $200 from Jerri Barkley, who handles marketing for the Chamber.
- $150 from Rory Turner, a Port of Chelan County commissioner and local developer.
- $100 from East Wenatchee police officer Joseph Hinkle.
- $100 from East Wenatchee police officer Leeon Leyde.
Two candidates, Christine Johnson and Marl Kane, are looking to replace Detering on the City Council, as his term expires at the end of the year. Both mini-filed with the PDC.
The election is Nov. 5.