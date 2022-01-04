WENATCHEE — With snow in the forecast for much of the week, Chelan County crews are prepared to keep roads as clear as possible.
Current forecasts from the National Weather Service show up to 16 inches of snow could fall between Tuesday and Friday morning in the Wenatchee area. The storm comes on the heels of a wintry weekend when about 3 inches fell Monday morning.
Jill FitzSimmons, Chelan County spokesperson, said the conditions are nothing new for county crews.
“This is something our road crews are very familiar with in our area,” she said. “Really, for us, it’s just going to be putting in those long hours to get the roads cleared.”
County crews typically begin around 5 a.m. and wrap up in the afternoon. And though your road may not be clear, crews are still working.
“When we get big events like this, sometimes those snowplow operators are not going to get to the priority two and three roads as quickly as people would like,” FitzSimmons said. “They may have to make several swipes of those priority one routes.”
On a 3- to 6-inch snow storm, crews use around 165 tons of either sand or a sand and salt mixture across the county’s five road districts. With larger storms, the usage is scaled up.
If possible, FitzSimmons said it’s best for motorists to stay off the road entirely.
“If you have to travel, we always advise people to give themselves some extra time to get to their destination,” she said. “Lower that speed limit and give yourself that extra space between other vehicles.”
Homeowners will need to take precautions even when off the road. FitzSimmons said the county has received reports of homeowners shoveling snow from driveways into roadways.
“When people do that, it creates an obstruction for the plow and also for the traveling public,” she said. “That snow can turn to ice. And if a motorist hits it, that can cause a lot of damage.”
Shoveling snow from a roadway can remove salt or sand crews have dropped, which causes roadways to become slicker. FitzSimmons said shoveling snow from a driveway onto a road is also against county code.
