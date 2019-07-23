WENATCHEE — Officials are attempting to locate a reported brush fire after a storm system passed over parts of Chelan County Tuesday morning.
Crews are checking the Horse Lake Trailhead in Wenatchee for a possible lightning-caused fire, said Brant Stanger with the Central Washington Interagency Communication Center.
He said there were two more reported small fires in the area of Burch Mountain and Swakane — both were limited to a single burning tree.
Much of Central and Eastern Washington is under a fire weather watch from the National Weather Service due to expect high temperatures, gusty winds and lightning.
A brush fire along Highway 28 near Rock Island was also reported Tuesday morning. A cigarette is believed to be the cause of that fire.
The fire reached about 100-feet in diameter and forced a brief closure of one lane, said Kurt Blanchard, Douglas County Fire Marshal. The fire was knocked down and the highway reopened just before 8:30 a.m.