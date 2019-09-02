Updated, 3:35 p.m. Monday:
CHELAN — A fire has burned five-to-six acres of brush, several motorhomes and other vehicles on a property north of Chelan.
The fire was reported near the 55 block of Washington Creek Road at 2:30 p.m. Monday.
It’s unclear how it started and no evacuation notices have been issued, said Kent Sisson with Chelan County Emergency Management.
The fire triggered a three-alarm call for resources and crews are still working to control it.
This story will be updated as more information is available.