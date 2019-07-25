MALAGA — A Malaga home was damaged by fire Wednesday night.
Occupants of the mobile home on the 3700 block of Bainard Road noticed the front door burning about 6:50 p.m., said Kay McKellar, Chelan County Fire District 1 spokeswoman. They evacuated safely out a second door.
The home was damaged by fire, smoke and water, but not destroyed, McKellar said.
One occupant was checked by ambulance personnel for smoke-related injuries. Firefighters left the scene at 8:34 p.m.
The cause is under investigation.
It’s unclear how many people were inside the home. McKellar said it’s important for residents to have a secondary exit in case of fire.