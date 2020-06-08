ROCK ISLAND — Crews from Chelan, Douglas and Grant fire districts fought a roughly 200-acre brush fire about 8 miles south of Rock Island on Sunday evening.
Douglas County Fire District 2 Capt. Seth Ellis said a Forest Service helicopter helped contain the fire. The fire burned quite a few railroad ties on train tracks but did not burn any buildings, he said. It burned mostly sage and grass.
Firefighters headed to the fire called in a second alarm for assistance after seeing large plumes of smoke, he said. Crews responded to the fire at 6:48 p.m. They contained the fire and remained at the scene until at about 11 p.m.
The brush fire started on the Columbia River side of River Drive, between orchards along the river and Highway 28, he said. Crews contained the fire before it reached Douglas Creek.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.