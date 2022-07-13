WENATCHEE — Local law enforcement agencies have been awarded a $175,503 grant to fund two full-time mental health professionals.
The new employees would join the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office’s Behavior Health Unit and police in Chelan and Douglas counties, according to a Monday news release from the sheriff’s office.
The grant comes from the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs.
The Behavioral Health Unit currently employs a licensed mental health counselor and an outreach case manager, the release said. The new employees will expand their services to cover evenings and weekends.
They will embed with law enforcement officers to respond to mental health crises, the release said.
Behavioral health workers respond to calls for behavioral health crisis or at risk for crisis, and refer them to appropriate social services and treatment.
Behavioral health unit workers have degrees in psychology or social work and are trained in related areas, to include crisis management, suicide risk assessment, mental health first aid, along with CPR.
The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office partnered in the grant with the Wenatchee Police Department, East Wenatchee Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Chelan County Regional Justice Center.
