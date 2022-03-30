EPHRATA — A Grant County woman on Friday was found responsible for the death of her husband-uncle in a rare civil murder case.
Tracy Nessl McNamara is suspected of killing her husband, 66-year-old Tim McNamara, in 2014 at their home in Belize. Nessl, 41 at the time and now 49, is also the biological niece of McNamara.
A Grant County Superior Court jury found that Nessl killed McNamara and ordered her to pay his heirs $3.2 million, according to a news release from attorneys representing McNamara’s family.
Family members say Nessl seduced and manipulated McNamara, a longtime farmer in Soap Lake, into signing three properties to her, naming her as the primary or sole beneficiary in several life insurance policies and paid her personal debts, according to the lawsuit.
The couple moved to Belize in 2013 where they married and planned to farm mangoes and operate a bed and breakfast. On Dec. 25, 2014, McNamara was found dead with a single bullet wound to the head. Belizean detectives analyzed the wound and blood spatter evidence and determined the wound was not self-inflicted.
The gun found at the scene belonged to Nessl. One of McNamara’s life insurance policies was set to expire a few days after his death, the news release said.
Nessl told Belizean police she found McNamara dead and cuddled his body for an hour before contacting authorities and claimed he killed himself, the release said. She returned to the U.S. not long after.
Police in 2015 issued a warrant for her arrest on suspicion of murder. She was never extradited to Belize.
