EPHRATA — A Grant County woman on Friday was found responsible for the death of her husband-uncle in a rare civil murder case.

Tracy Nessl McNamara is suspected of killing her husband, 66-year-old Tim McNamara, in 2014 at their home in Belize. Nessl, 41 at the time and now 49, is also the biological niece of McNamara.

A Grant County Superior Court jury found that Nessl killed McNamara and ordered her to pay his heirs $3.2 million, according to a news release from attorneys representing McNamara’s family.

Timothy Patrick McNamara

Timothy Patrick McNamara: Died Dec. 25, 2014.
Tracy Shannon Nessl

Tracy Shannon Nessl

Family members say Nessl seduced and manipulated McNamara, a longtime farmer in Soap Lake, into signing three properties to her, naming her as the primary or sole beneficiary in several life insurance policies and paid her personal debts, according to the lawsuit.

The couple moved to Belize in 2013 where they married and planned to farm mangoes and operate a bed and breakfast. On Dec. 25, 2014, McNamara was found dead with a single bullet wound to the head. Belizean detectives analyzed the wound and blood spatter evidence and determined the wound was not self-inflicted.

The gun found at the scene belonged to Nessl. One of McNamara’s life insurance policies was set to expire a few days after his death, the news release said.

Nessl told Belizean police she found McNamara dead and cuddled his body for an hour before contacting authorities and claimed he killed himself, the release said. She returned to the U.S. not long after.

Police in 2015 issued a warrant for her arrest on suspicion of murder. She was never extradited to Belize.

McNamara’s family the same year filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Nessl in Grant County Superior Court.

The McNamara family was represented by Karen Koehler and a team of lawyers from Seattle law firm Stritmatter Kessler Koehler Moore.

Nessl was represented by attorneys Robert Siderius of Wenatchee and John Henry Browne of Seattle, who famously defended serial killer Ted Bundy.

After a three-week trial, the jury announced a verdict in favor of criminal murder. The jury awarded a dollar amount that matched what Nessl allegedly took from McNamara:

  • $1.8 million in personal damages to McNamara
  • $1.45 million to McNamara’s son and daughter
  • $77,000 in economic damages to McNamara’s estate


Pete O'Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter@peterocain

Reporter

Pete O’Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World’s wildfire coverage.

