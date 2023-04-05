US-NEWS-KANSAS-OFFICERS-SHOOTING-1-KC

Police shields, gun magazines and shot out windshields remain in the parking lot of Fast Freds Market after police tried to arrest suspects in an undercover investigation of fentanyl dealing on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Kansas City, Kansas. 

Three Kansas City, Kansas, police officers and three suspects were injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon during an attempted arrest related to a drug investigation, according to police.

About 3 p.m., the shooting broke out after police tried to arrest suspects in an undercover investigation of fentanyl dealing, police said. All were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

Two KCKPD vehicles remain blocking a Chrysler 300 in the parking lot of Fast Freds Market after police tried to arrest suspects in an undercover investigation of fentanyl dealing on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Kansas City, Kansas.


