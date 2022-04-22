Purchase Access

WENATCHEE — A 38-year-old man was hospitalized Thursday after he was shot in the foot in Wenatchee.

The victim was transported to Central Washington Hospital, but declined to cooperate with deputies conducting a criminal investigation, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The shooting was reported at 4 p.m. on the 600 block of South Wenatchee Avenue. 

Adam Musgrove, chief of patrol with the Chelan County Sheriff's Office, said the shooting was not self-inflicted and not believed to be gang-related, but declined to say whether investigators have identified any suspects.

The shooting occurred within the Wenatchee Police Department’s jurisdiction, but was investigated by the sheriff’s office due to the “high caseload Wenatchee Police has for violent crimes,” Musgrove said.

The incident was at least the third shooting this month in Wenatchee.

A 20-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries after he was shot April 1 near Lincoln Park.

On Monday, a 21-year-old man was hospitalized after he was shot in the head on the 800 block of Methow Street. The public has not been provided an updated condition since the shooting.



Pete O'Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter@peterocain

Reporter

Pete O’Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World’s wildfire coverage.

