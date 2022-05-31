Purchase Access

BREWSTER — A 6-year-old boy died Sunday after the car he was riding in went into a Brewster pond. The driver was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide.

Investigators believe a car driven by Llesenia Infante-Penalosa, 32, drove off the paved portion of Old Highway 97 and into a pond around 10 p.m. Sunday, according to Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley.

Infante-Penalosa went to a nearby home at 10:13 p.m. and stated that someone was dying in the pond.

The submerged vehicle was removed from the pond at 1:16 a.m.; the boy was found inside, Hawley said in a news release.

Infante-Penalosa was booked into the Okanogan County Jail on suspicion of vehicular homicide. Detectives believe Infante-Penalosa was driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Hawley did not disclose the boy’s relationship to Infante-Penalosa.



Pete O'Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter@peterocain

Reporter

Pete O’Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World’s wildfire coverage.

