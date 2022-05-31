BREWSTER — A 6-year-old boy died Sunday after the car he was riding in went into a Brewster pond. The driver was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide.
Investigators believe a car driven by Llesenia Infante-Penalosa, 32, drove off the paved portion of Old Highway 97 and into a pond around 10 p.m. Sunday, according to Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley.
Infante-Penalosa went to a nearby home at 10:13 p.m. and stated that someone was dying in the pond.
The submerged vehicle was removed from the pond at 1:16 a.m.; the boy was found inside, Hawley said in a news release.
Infante-Penalosa was booked into the Okanogan County Jail on suspicion of vehicular homicide. Detectives believe Infante-Penalosa was driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Hawley did not disclose the boy’s relationship to Infante-Penalosa.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.