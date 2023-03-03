WENATCHEE — Criminal charges against a Wenatchee man accused of raping a woman while she was unconscious were dismissed this week after a judge suppressed key evidence because investigators did not comply with evidence discovery requirements for at least three years.
Steven A. Tibbetts, 58, was charged Sept. 18, 2019 in Chelan County Superior Court with eight counts of second-degree rape.
But evidence from Tibbetts' phone and other related evidence collected throughout the Wenatchee Police Department's investigation were not properly turned over to his attorney. As a result, Judge Robert Jourdan on Wednesday suppressed all evidence obtained from Tibbetts' phone. The Chelan County Prosecuting Attorney's Office moved to dismiss the case Thursday.
In August 2019, the alleged victim told Wenatchee police Detective Stephen Evitt that Tibbetts' cellphone contained photos and videos of Tibbetts engaging in intercourse with her, according to a probable cause affidavit. She also told officers she did not remember the photos or videos being taken.
In September 2019, Detective Mark Ward completed "forensic examination/extraction" with a department forensic computer, according to a motion to dismiss filed Wednesday by Tibbetts' attorney, Brandon Redal. A total 403 files — 346 images and 57 videos — were extracted from Tibbetts' phone.
In October 2019, Ward was unable to upload data from the forensic computer to a thumb drive because a certificate to utilize the forensic extraction software expired and would not allow the transfer of the data.
Evitt reportedly then connected his phone to a desktop computer and "hand-selected" 27 images and 38 videos — only about 16% of the total evidence collected from Tibbetts' phone, according to the motion to dismiss. The remaining files have still not been disclosed to Redal.
"Instead of explaining the issue to counsel and giving an estimate of the resultant delay in renewing certificate to use the software .... it simply chose not to," Redal wrote in his motion to dismiss.
Redal argued that it is the prosecution's legal responsibility to provide all evidence and not for the defense to specifically request the evidence. He said the prosecution's failure to disclose was "prejudicial" and "instead, chose to disclose what it believed to be relevant to obtaining a conviction."
There is other information such as text messages and call logs that Redal has not accessed because the phone has also not been made available to Redal with no justification provided as to why, according to his motion to dismiss.
A hair follicle sample was also collected but never tested from the victim in August 2019 and also was never been provided to Redal, he said in his motion to dismiss. The hair sample could have corroborated conflicting claims from the alleged victim or Tibbetts.
Redal said that the sample was not tested "for fear of what evidence it would produce."
An "apology" text and photo sent during the victim's first interview with Evitt in Aug. 2019 was also not provided until specifically requested for 18 days before a Feb. 7 trial date. This information should have been subject to a "mandatory disclosure," according to Redall's motion to dismiss.
In doing so, the state had allegedly violated Tibbetts' right to an effective attorney as Redal did not have the benefit of all the evidence collected from his client to "undertake a reasonable investigation," Redal said in his motion to dismiss.
"If there is no sanction for the government for effectively putting its thumb on its side of the lady justice's scales, it will signal to the public that there is only punishment when citizens violate the law, not when the government that we trust with enforcing them does," Redal said in his motion.
The case was dismissed without prejudice. Prosecutors may file new charges if new evidence is found.
Tibbetts posted $250,000 bail in September 2019 after spending about a week in custody at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.
The Chelan County Prosecutor's Office were not immediately available for comment Friday.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone