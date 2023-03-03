WENATCHEE — Criminal charges against a Wenatchee man accused of raping a woman while she was unconscious were dismissed this week after a judge suppressed key evidence because investigators did not comply with evidence discovery requirements for at least three years.

Steven A. Tibbetts, 58, was charged Sept. 18, 2019 in Chelan County Superior Court with eight counts of second-degree rape.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

