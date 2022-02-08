WENATCHEE — The state Attorney General’s Office has filed a lawsuit against a Wenatchee-based veterans nonprofit and its founder accusing him of sexual harassment and discrimination.
Thelbert “Thad” Lawson Jr., owner of the Veterans Warehouse Thrift Store in Wenatchee and Veterans Thrift Store in Kennewick, is alleged to have discriminated against and sexually harassed at least 12 female employees or customers, according to a Tuesday morning news release from the Attorney General’s Office.
The Wenatchee and Kennewick thrift stores fall under the umbrella of Lawson’s nonprofit, Operation Veterans Assistance & Humanitarian Aid.
Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Chelan County Superior Court.
The news release said Lawson “subjected thrift store employees to pervasive, ongoing sexual harassment, including offensive and unwanted touching, sexually charged remarks and inappropriate requests.”
The lawsuit asks the court to permanently prohibit Lawson from working at Operation Veterans Assistance & Humanitarian Aid and its stores and require him to pay damages to the people affected by his “unlawful conduct.”
The lawsuit is the latest round of legal troubles for 56-year-old Lawson.
In 1992, he was convicted in Chelan County Superior Court of attempting to hire a hitman to murder his wife. He was released from prison in 2007, according to the state Department of Corrections.
In 2010, he pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct for exposing his penis to a barista in Wenatchee.
Lawson pleaded guilty in 2016 to two counts of fourth-degree assault after he was accused in 2012 of asking two teen girls whom he supervised at the YWCA Thrift Store to expose themselves.
In 2017, a woman obtained a restraining order against Lawson after he allegedly locked her in a basement room with him at the Wenatchee store and she had to run past him to escape, the news release said.
In July, a Chelan County District Court jury found him guilty of fourth-degree assault after he grinded his body against another woman against her will in the Wenatchee store. He was sentenced to 75 days in jail, but has appealed the conviction to Chelan County Superior Court. He was released from custody after posting bail.
Lawson served in Operation Desert Storm while in the Army. He began working with veterans while imprisoned and in 2006 the Vietnam Veterans of America gave Lawson its Incarcerated Veteran of the Year award, according the Everett Herald. And for several years he operated the annual Veterans Stand Down in Wenatchee, which provides services to veterans in need.
Anyone with related information about Lawson and Operation Veterans Assistance & Humanitarian Aid can contact the Attorney General’s Wing Luke Civil Rights Division at 1-833-660-4877.