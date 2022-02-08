WENATCHEE — The state Attorney General’s Office has filed a lawsuit against a Wenatchee-based veterans nonprofit and its owner accusing him of sexual harassment and discrimination.
Thelbert “Thad” Lawson Jr., owner of the Veterans Warehouse Thrift Store in Wenatchee and Veterans Thrift Store in Kennewick, is alleged to have discriminated against and sexually harassed at least 12 female employees or customers, according to a Tuesday morning news release from the Attorney General’s Office.
The Wenatchee and Kennewick thrift stores fall under the umbrella of Lawson’s nonprofit, Operation Veterans Assistance & Humanitarian Aid.
Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Chelan County Superior Court.
The news release said Lawson “subjected thrift store employees to pervasive, ongoing sexual harassment, including offensive and unwanted touching, sexually charged remarks and inappropriate requests.”
The lawsuit asks the court to permanently prohibit Lawson from working at Operation Veterans Assistance & Humanitarian Aid and its stores and require him to pay damages to the people affected by his “unlawful conduct.”
Anyone with related information about Lawson and Operation Veterans Assistance & Humanitarian Aid can contact the Attorney General’s Wing Luke Civil Rights Division at 1-833-660-4877.
