WENATCHEE — Representatives from a new state agency tasked with investigating fatal police shootings fielded questions Thursday in Wenatchee about the still-developing organization’s mission.
The Office of Independent Investigations was created in 2021 as a part of a package of police reform measures passed by the state Legislature. The agency was formed to remove potential conflicts of interest during investigations of fatal police shootings.
It’s led by former King County Superior Court Judge Roger Rogoff. Its 11-member advisory board includes Leavenworth resident and Hand-in-Hand Immigration Services Director Norma Gallegos.
Gallegos hosted a question-and answer-session Thursday with the agency’s assistant director of community relations and communications, Hector Castro, and chief of staff, Jane Nesbitt.
“The goal will be to remove law enforcement from investigating themselves,” Castro said. “That’s the way it’s currently done right now.”
Police shootings are often investigated by internal investigation teams made up of neighboring law enforcement agencies and exclude the department involved in the shooting.
Locally, police shootings are investigated by the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit. The team comprises the Wenatchee Police Department, East Wenatchee Police Department, Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Washington State Patrol.
The SIU is currently investigating the deaths of Alex White, killed May 7 by Wenatchee police officers, and Zachary Rutherford, killed June 4 by Wenatchee police officers. The Wenatchee Police Department has been excluded from the SIU investigations.
The agency will have authority to investigate older fatal police shootings if new evidence is produced.
“The issue is: What constitutes new evidence? And so that’s, again, something we are working on,” Castro said. He added, “The criteria for when we review those just hasn’t been finalized.”
Much of the mechanics and logistics of the new agency are under development.
How will OII teams work with local police at the scene? That’s also to be determined. In what instances will the OII take over an investigation? That’s yet to be determined.
“We’re still developing what the factors would be to determine when we would accept a case,” Castro said, adding that manpower will likely be a consideration.
“Resources would be one of the (factors) and it’s actually in the statutes that as we determine which cases to take we can look at whether or not we have the resources to do so,” Castro said.
The agency was authorized to begin investigations in July, but after a slow hiring process — Rogoff wasn’t tapped to lead the new office until May — won’t be operational until July 2023, Castro said. The agency has 14 employees but is funded for up to 80 employees, about half of which will be investigators, according to Castro.
Investigation teams will be placed regionally throughout the state. Police will be expected to notify the agency immediately after a fatal police shooting and then the agency will determine whether it will respond to the scene.
Many of the agency’s investigators will likely be former police officers experienced in homicide investigations, Castro said, though people without law enforcement experience are expected to eventually be hired and trained to conduct the investigations.
“The experience and the knowledge is with people who’ve been in law enforcement so that’s where we’re initially working,” Castro said.
The agency will develop a training program for its entry-level investigators. Training will cover homicide investigations, as well as anti-bias and anti-racism training.
Funding for the agency includes money for a dedicated position at the Washington State Patrol Crime Laboratory, which tests forensic evidence. This could help the agency avoid delays caused by the lab’s testing backlog, an issue that often prolongs police investigations.
The position might also help investigators meet their four-month deadline to conclude investigations.
“120 days is what we were given,” Castro said. “We’ll see. That is a challenging timeline to complete an investigation — regardless of any sort of issues with lab results.”
It’s not clear whether the Office of Independent Investigations will ever fully supplant internal investigation teams like the NCW SIU following fatal police shootings, Castro said.
