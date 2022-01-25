ENTIAT — Authorities are searching for a burglary suspect considered armed and dangerous after fleeing from Chelan County deputies on Sunday.
The suspect, an unidentified male, is believed to have stolen a mountain bike and two firearms from a Hay Canyon home in Cashmere and then later attempted to enter a home in Chelan before he was confronted by an occupant, according to a news release from the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators believe he approached homes under the ruse of asking occupants if they needed help with snow removal, the release said. One interaction was recorded by a Ring video doorbell about 6 a.m. Sunday during which the resident declined assistance. The resident reported the suspect drove a gold Dodge pickup.
At about 11 p.m., deputies responded to The Lookout at Lake Chelan, along Highway 150, after a homeowner reported a confrontation with the suspect inside the home, the release said. A deputy then saw the suspect riding a mountain bike and then loading it into a gold Dodge pickup.
The deputy spoke briefly with the suspect but the suspect fled in the pickup, the release said. The deputy did not pursue the man because he wasn’t suspected of a violent crime. New policing laws passed in 2021 otherwise prohibit vehicle pursuits.
The suspect was spotted by deputies about an hour later, but fled again, this time with the pickup’s headlights off, the release said.
Deputies unsuccessfully attempted to stop the pickup with the use of spike strips near Entiat. The pickup ran out of gas on Highway 97/A at milepost 202 about a mile north of Keyes Fibre Corporation in Wenatchee.
The suspect fled toward the Columbia River and as of 8 a.m. Tuesday had not been located.
The pickup was found to be stolen out of Snohomish County, the release said. A loaded pistol magazine and an empty pistol holster were located inside the pickup. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, the release said.
Anyone with information related to the case can contact Det. Paul Nelson at (509) 663-9911 and reference case number 22C00670.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.