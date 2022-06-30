WENATCHEE — An eluding charge levied in Douglas County against a man accused in a Wenatchee murder will be tried in Chelan County.
Andrew Francis Morris was charged with a felony in Douglas County Superior Court after he allegedly fled police who attempted to arrest him April 18 in connection to the shooting death of David Lomeli Vasquez.
Attorneys involved in the Douglas County case signed a change of venue agreement June 23 and the charge of attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle will instead be heard in Chelan County Superior Court.
With the case consolidated to one court, Morrow was arraigned on amended charges Wednesday in Chelan County. He pleaded not guilty second-degree murder, drive-by shooting, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, and attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle.
A readiness hearing was set for Sept. 7.
Morrow is accused of shooting Lomeli in the head and he drove past Lomeli’s car on the 800 block of Methow Street. An alleged passenger in Morrow’s vehicle, Benito Eduardo Licea, is charged in Chelan County Superior Court with second-degree murder and drive-by shooting.
They reportedly drove to East Wenatchee where the vehicle crashed in the area of West View Drive. Morrow, 25, was arrested after entering the Columbia River and Licea was arrested after he allegedly entered a home and stole clothes and a bicycle.
Licea is also charged in Douglas County Superior Court with residential burglary and third-degree burglary. Attorneys are a change of venue to Chelan County Superior Court, similar to Morrow’s case.
Both are being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center — Morrow on $2 million bail and Licea on $1 million bail.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone