WENATCHEE — A Michigan man suspected in the assault of a Wenatchee hotel employee in May is now charged with attempted murder.
Chelan County prosecutors on Monday filed a charge of first-degree attempted murder in Chelan County Superior Court against James Lawrence Jackson-Smith. This is in addition to charges of first-degree assault and first-degree kidnapping filed in May.
The alleged victim, a 23-year-old woman employed at Super 8 on North Miller Street, told detectives with the Wenatchee Police Department she was called to Jackson-Smith’s room on May 20 to unclog a toilet, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Superior Court.
She told detectives that while she was plunging the toilet, Jackson-Smith approached her from behind and choked her, the affidavit said. She described to police almost losing consciousness before fighting him off.
Jackson-Smith, 33, was arrested later that day in East Wenatchee.
In a subsequent interview, the woman told Det. Donny Graves the toilet was clogged with clean toilet paper. Graves wrote in the affidavit that “shows a level of premeditation” by Jackson-Smith.
Jackson-Smith has been held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center since his arrest when bail was set at $500,000. Trial is scheduled for Dec. 14.
