WENATCHEE — The man shot and killed Saturday by police was identified as 36-year-old Alexander J. White of East Wenatchee.
White was fatally shot on the steps of Living Hope Community Church in Wenatchee by Wenatchee police officers who responded to a report at 8:27 a.m. of a man firing a gun at the church at the corner of Chelan Avenue and Palouse Street.
Three officers discharged their firearms during the shooting: Corey Fuller, Brian Hewitt and Aly Mustain, the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit said Thursday in a news release.
Hewitt sustained a lower leg injury during the shooting, the release said. A video of the shooting posted to Facebook appears to show Hewitt fall to the ground during the gunfire.
Hewitt was treated for his injury and released later that day.
All officers involved were placed on administrative leave, a standard procedure following a shooting.
Fuller has worked in law enforcement for more than 13 years — four with the Wenatchee Police Department. Hewitt has been in law enforcement for more than eight years and Mustain has been in law enforcement for more than four years. Hewitt and Mustain joined the police department more than a year ago.
The investigation is expected to last several weeks before it’s forwarded to Chelan County Prosecutor Robert Sealby, who’ll determine whether to pursue criminal charges against the officers.
