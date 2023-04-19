230418-newslocal-shooting 01.jpg
Buy Now

Investigators work at the scene of a shooting early Monday morning that left one person dead at 58 S. Union Ave. outside of East Wenatchee.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

EAST WENATCHEE — Detectives continue to follow up with and identify all suspects and witnesses involved in the fatal shooting of a Rock Island man Monday morning outside East Wenatchee. 

As of Wednesday afternoon, no suspect has been arrested in connection to the death of 23-year-old Elias A. Mora-Ontiveros, according to Douglas County Undersheriff Tyler Caille.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?