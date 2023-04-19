EAST WENATCHEE — Detectives continue to follow up with and identify all suspects and witnesses involved in the fatal shooting of a Rock Island man Monday morning outside East Wenatchee.
As of Wednesday afternoon, no suspect has been arrested in connection to the death of 23-year-old Elias A. Mora-Ontiveros, according to Douglas County Undersheriff Tyler Caille.
A Douglas County deputy was flagged down around 1:18 a.m. by the occupants of a vehicle on the 200 block of Grant Road in East Wenatchee, according to a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office news release. They were searching for help as they were driving down Grant Road, Caille said.
Police say it appeared that Mora-Ontiveros had a gunshot wound to his torso.
Douglas County deputies and East Wenatchee Police Department officers "provided medical care" to Mora-Ontiveros but then transported him to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee by ambulance, according to the news release.
He later died from his injuries.
Detectives learned the shooting occurred on the 10 block of South Union Avenue outside East Wenatchee due to an "apparent verbal argument," according to the Monday news release.
The sheriff's office is the primary agency investigating the incident with assistance from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab and other local agencies, Caille said.
People with any information can contact Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Detective Taylor Melton at (509) 888-6822.
