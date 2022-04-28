WENATCHEE — Bail has been set at $2 million for a Wenatchee man charged in the death of a 21-year-old man April 18 in a drive-by shooting.
The Wenatchee Police Department announced Wednesday their belief that Andrew Francis Morrow, 25, fatally shot David Lomeli-Vasquez in the head while driving past him on Methow Street.
Morrow was charged Tuesday in Chelan County Superior Court with second-degree murder, drive-by shooting and unlawful possession of a firearm. He made a preliminary appearance Wednesday afternoon in Superior Court where bail was set at $2 million.
With two previous strikes for violent felony convictions, Morrow faces a life prison sentence if convicted in Lomeli’s death, according to hearing minutes.
Co-defendant Benito Eduardo Licea, 23, whom detectives suspect was riding with Morrow during the shooting, is charged with second-degree murder and drive-by shooting. Bail was set at $1 million.
Licea is scheduled to be arraigned May 11. An arraignment date was not set for Morrow.
Lomeli was transported to Central Washington Hospital where he was declared brain dead on April 19. His family granted doctors permission to harvest his organs and he was taken off life support Sunday, a Wenatchee police news release said.
Morrow and Licea were arrested April 18 in East Wenatchee after fleeing police and are charged with crimes related to the pursuit in Douglas County Superior Court
Detectives believe prior to the shooting Lomeli sent inappropriate messages about Morrow’s girlfriend, who was also Lomeli’s ex-girlfriend, to Morrow and another man, and threatened her with a gun, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court.
Officers responding to the shooting found Lomeli had a gun in his hand that matched the description the ex-girlfriend gave police. She told police she did not tell Morrow or Licea that she was threatened by Lomeli, the affidavit said.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.