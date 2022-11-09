WENATCHEE — A bible study leader is accused of sexually assaulting two young adult men at his home in Sunnyslope.
Michael Edward Wilson, 69, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of second-degree rape and third-degree rape.
A 22-year-old man told detectives he was assaulted by Wilson in 2020 and 2021 and a 24-year-old man told detectives he was assaulted by Wilson in 2020, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court.
The alleged victims told detectives they knew Wilson through a bible study group that Wilson led at his Burchvale Road home, the affidavit said. It’s unclear from the affidavit if the group was affiliated with a local church.
Detectives on Tuesday interviewed Wilson at Wenatchee police headquarters. He reportedly told investigators he had sexual contact with one of the alleged victims, but Wilson claimed the alleged victim didn’t object to his advances, the affidavit said. Wilson told detectives he had inadvertent sexual contact with the other man and denied a rape allegation.
Wilson was arrested after the interview and is being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center. He was expected to make a preliminary appearance today in Superior Court.
