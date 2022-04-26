WENATCHEE — A deputy prosecutor is looking to pivot to the bench and replace a retiring Chelan County judge.
Allen F. Blackmon has announced his intent to run for Judge Roy Fore’s position in Chelan County District Court. Fore is expected to retire at the end of the year. Attorney Jon Volyn is also campaigning for the seat.
Blackmon has worked as a Chelan County deputy prosecutor for more than 25 years with extensive practice in district, superior, juvenile and mental health commitment courts, according to a news release from the Committee to Elect Allen Blackmon.
He also has training in sexual assault and domestic violence prosecution, mental health court and gang crime prosecution.
Blackmon is a 1983 graduate of Wenatchee High School. He earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Washington in 1988 and a law degree from Syracuse University in 1992.
Blackmon has helped create a mental health diversion program and is working with former Senator Linda Evans Parlette, Confluence Health and Catholic Charities to modify legislation to allow mentally ill clients to receive treatment locally, the release said.
He said he’d prefer to see low-risk mentally ill people diverted from jail into treatment programs.
“It is absolutely necessary to hold offenders accountable for their actions, but part of holding them accountable includes examining motivations on why the act occurred and crafting a sentence that addresses underlying causes,” Blackmon said in the release.
Blackmon added that he wants to provide a fair courtroom that is accessible to the public.
“It is my goal that all parties are afforded the ability to have their say and their questions answered,” Blackmon said. “The public can only have confidence and faith in our courts if they believe they are being heard and that different viewpoints are allowed to be expressed.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.