WENATCHEE — A Bremerton man who crashed into a Chelan County deputy’s patrol vehicle while fleeing police was released from jail earlier this month after completing a 45-day sentence.
Adam John Gray on April 11 in Chelan County Superior Court pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle, attempting to elude and driving while under the influence.
He was released the same day after Judge Travis Brandt sentenced Gray to 45 days in jail, which amounted to time served, and 12 months of state Department of Corrections supervision.
Gray, 21, in his guilty plea said he was under the influence of methamphetamine on March 11 when he drove a stolen Dodge Dakota and fled pursuing police.
The pursuit began when the Dodge allegedly struck a vehicle at Highway 2/97 and Easy Street in Wenatchee, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Superior Court. The Dodge struck a patrol pickup east of Leavenworth and crashed near Prey’s Fruit Barn & Orchards.
