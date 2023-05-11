BRIDGEPORT — A Bridgeport man sentenced to seven years in prison after he was convicted of damaging a store during a 2019 burglary is expected to be released from custody soon following a successful appeal.
Stacy A. Haines was found guilty in March 2021 by a Douglas County Superior Court jury of three counts of second-degree burglary, first-degree trafficking stolen property, and first-degree malicious mischief.
But the state Court of Appeals, Division III, last year found Douglas County prosecutors didn’t prove that damages to M&R Supermarket fit the definition of first-degree malicious mischief.
The appellate court ordered Haines to be resentenced in Douglas County Superior Court without the malicious mischief charge applied to his prison term.
At resentencing Monday, Judge Brian Huber imposed a 73.5-month prison-based Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative, a program that provides treatment for substance use disorders.
Under the sentencing alternative, Haines was due to serve 36.75 months in prison and 36.75 months in community custody.
But with time served since his conviction more than two years ago factored into the new sentence, Haines is set to be released from prison in the near future, according to court documents.
An exact release date was not available Wednesday.
A spokesperson for the state Department of Corrections on Tuesday said Haines wasn’t to be released until September 2024, but deputy prosecutor Smitty Hagopian said that when the new records “catch up to DOC,” Haines will be released “immediately.”
Upon release, Haines will enter into a drug treatment program.
