BRIDGEPORT — A Bridgeport man sentenced to seven years in prison after he was convicted of damaging a store during a 2019 burglary is expected to be released from custody soon following a successful appeal.

Stacy A. Haines was found guilty in March 2021 by a Douglas County Superior Court jury of three counts of second-degree burglary, first-degree trafficking stolen property, and first-degree malicious mischief.



