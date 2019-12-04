BRIDGEPORT — A 32-year-old Bridgeport man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of raping a 14-year-old girl.
Michael James Alcala is accused of giving the girl juice spiked with tequila while she visited his home in early August and then raping her in a car later that night, according to Douglas County Superior Court documents.
The girl and her parents reported the incident to authorities in October. She told Douglas County deputies she told Alcala to stop before, during and at the end of the rape, the documents said.
In an interview with deputies on Tuesday, Alcala said he had sex with the girl, according to the documents.
Alcala was booked into the Okanogan County Jail on suspicion of third-degree child rape, unlawful imprisonment and furnishing liquor to minors.