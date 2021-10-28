BRIDGEPORT — A Bridgeport resident was hospitalized Thursday after sustaining a gunshot wound to the torso.
The shooting was reported at 2:52 p.m. Thursday in the area of 15th Street and Douglas Avenue in Bridgeport, according to RiverCom Dispatch.
The victim was transported to Three Rivers Hospital in Brewster where he was alert and stable as of about 4:45 p.m., according to Douglas County Undersheriff Tyler Caille.
Details of the shooting were limited Thursday evening.
There have been no arrests and authorities were still investigating the scene of the shooting as of 5:45 p.m., Caille said.
The nearby Bridgeport schools were placed in lockdown, Sheriff Kevin Morris said Thursday afternoon. The shooting did not occur on school grounds, he added.
3:30 p.m. Thursday
BRIDGEPORT — Authorities have responded to a shooting in Bridgeport.
Details of the shooting were not immediately available, but Douglas County Sheriff Kevin Morris confirmed there was a gunshot victim.
The shooting was reported at 2:52 p.m. Thursday in the area of 15th Street and Douglas Avenue, according to RiverCom Dispatch.
The nearby Bridgeport schools were placed in lockdown, Morris said. The shooting did not occur on school grounds, he added.
Better than a comments section
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.