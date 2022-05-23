WENATCHEE — Authorities on Friday recovered hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen construction equipment at a home in East Wenatchee. It’s believed to be one of the largest-ever caches of recovered stolen property in the area.
The Columbia River Drug Task Force searched a home on the 100 block of North Keller Avenue where investigators recovered lumber, flooring, siding, window packages, “numerous” appliances, 12 heat pumps and three trailers, the group said Monday in a news release. Hundreds of unopened bottles of alcohol were also recovered.
Beyond drug-related crimes, the task force investigates “emerging crime trends” in the Wenatchee Valley, the release said. This year they learned of widespread theft at new construction sites in Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Franklin counties.
Investigators were led to the home after a citizen provided law enforcement the license plate number of a pickup seen stuck in a ditch at a Sunnyslope construction site in the early morning, the release said.
A Douglas County deputy pulled the pickup over on Thursday. The truck was towing a trailer allegedly stolen out of Quincy and the driver was arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property.
Tallying and processing the stolen goods took more than two days with four to six detectives working 10-14 hours each day, the news release said. The task force believes 15-20 stolen property cases were solved as a result of the search.
Employers who’ve had construction sites burglarized and people who’ve had large amounts of alcohol stolen can call (509) 664-2310 to schedule an appointment to view the property.
