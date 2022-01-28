WENATCHEE — A Sultan man suspected of burglarizing two Chelan County homes and eluding law enforcement on Jan. 23 was arrested in Montana after leading authorities on a chase that began in Idaho.
Jesse Robert Spitzer, 30, is suspected in a string of thefts and police pursuits over the last week in Washington and Idaho.
He’s suspected of stealing from a Cashmere home and then breaking into another home in Chelan before fleeing police, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
Spitzer was arrested about 9 a.m. Friday in Haugen, Montana, a small town 16 miles east of the Idaho border along Interstate 90, according to the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office. The night before his arrest, Spitzer allegedly fled into Montana from Idaho and threatened to shoot pursuing officers after his vehicle was disabled in Haugen.
Spitzer has a history of violence against police.
In 2011, Spitzer and his brother, James Robert Spitzer, were sentenced to up to 22 years and eight months in prison for shooting at a Nevada sheriff’s deputy while trying to avoid arrest, according to the Associated Press. It’s unclear when Jesse Spitzer was released from prison.
Spitzer’s recent alleged crime spree began Jan. 21 in Snohomish County when a SWAT team was called to an incident involving Spritzer. The following day, a K9 team tracked him into the woods in Gold Bar, but he escaped, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.
Snohomish County authorities believe Spitzer shaved his head and used makeup to cover his face tattoos.
On Jan. 23, Spitzer is believed to have stolen a pair of firearms and a mountain bike from a home in Cashmere's Hay Canyon, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
A Ring doorbell video from Jan. 23 appears to show Spitzer asking a homeowner if they needed help shoveling snow, which authorities believe was a ruse to see if anyone was home, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
Later that day, he was reported to police about 11 p.m. after he entered a home in Chelan and left after a confrontation with the homeowner.
A Chelan County deputy saw Spitzer load a mountain bike into a gold Dodge pickup and briefly spoke with him before Spitzer fled. The deputy did not pursue because he was not suspected of a violent crime.
He was seen again about an hour later near Entiat. Officers unsuccessfully attempted to stop the pickup with spike strips, according to the sheriff’s office. The pickup ran out of gas on Highway 97/A outside Wenatchee and he fled on foot.
Spitzer was next spotted Tuesday in Post Falls, Idaho driving a pickup stolen from Tree Top in Wenatchee, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said in the Friday news release.
He was seen again Wednesday by Post Falls police officers investigating a vehicle burglary where he brandished a firearm and threatened to shoot himself if officers didn’t leave, according to a news release from the Post Falls Police Department. Despite a perimeter of police surrounding the area, Spitzer escaped.
About 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Spitzer allegedly led law enforcement on a chase from Idaho into Montana and disabled his vehicle near the town of Haugen, located 16 miles east of the state border, according to the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office.
Spitzer threatened officers with a handgun and fled on foot and was arrested Friday morning.
It’s not yet clear when Spitzer will be brought back to Washington to face criminal charges, said Sgt. Brian Lewis with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
Spitzer was charged Wednesday in Chelan County Superior Court with one count of first-degree burglary, two counts of theft of a firearm, two counts of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, one count of residential burglary and one count of theft of a motor vehicle.