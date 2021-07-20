WENATCHEE — Julius Ceballos pleaded not guilty Monday to a pair of murder charges in the death of an 18-year-old Waterville woman.
Ceballos is suspected of killing Hannia “Paulina” Mosqueda Rodriguez on Oct. 15, 2019. Her body was found in March 2020 in the Horse Lake Preserve, roughly 3.5 miles by road from the North Wenatchee Avenue home where detectives believe she was stabbed to death, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court.
Ceballos, a 21-year-old Wenatchee resident, was arrested June 29 on a charge of first-degree murder. The Chelan County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office added the additional charge of second-degree murder July 15.
He pleaded not guilty Monday in Superior Court to first-degree murder and second-degree murder.
Ceballos is being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on $2 million bail. His next court appearance is Aug. 2.
Deputy Prosecutor Ryan Valaas explained last week that second-degree murder “more accurately reflects the potential conduct he did.”
If Ceballos is ultimately convicted of both counts, he’ll be sentenced to the most serious charge, Valaas said.
