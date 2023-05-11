Elias Mora Ontiveros demonstration

Demonstrators in Memorial Park hold signs to express their anger over the dropped charges for one of the suspects involved in the fatal shooting of Elias Mora Ontiveros.

WENATCHEE — Douglas County prosecutors on Thursday changed the charges against two suspects involved in the fatal shooting of Elias A. Mora Ontiveros the same day Elias' mother and other friends and family organized to demand justice in a public demonstration.

Erik Farias-Reyes 381120 3.17.2023.jpg

Erik Farias Reyes

Erik Farias Reyes, 31, who investigators say shot and killed Ontiveros April 17, had a charge of attempted second-degree murder dropped in favor of a lesser charge of second-degree assault, according to court documents filed Thursday.



