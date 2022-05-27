Purchase Access

WATERVILLE — An East Wenatchee man is suspected of stealing thousands of dollars in equipment in a string of construction site thefts.

Enrique Juarez Rodriguez, 35, was charged Friday in Douglas County Superior Court with one count of second-degree possession of stolen property and eight counts of first-degree possession of stolen property.

Authorities called the cache of stolen property among the largest in the area’s history. Some has been returned to its owners, while some property remains in the possession of law enforcement while rightful owners are located.

The new charges follow charges filed earlier this week in related cases.

On Monday, Juarez was charged in Douglas County Superior Court with first-degree possession of stolen property and then on Wednesday he was charged in Chelan County Superior Court with second-degree theft.

The newest charges stem from alleged thefts from eight building companies:

  • Sage Homes: $28,300
  • Village Life: $13,732
  • Stimac: $13,500
  • Salas Masonry: $15,000
  • Stemilt Growers: $12,000
  • Real Homes: $6,582
  • Aaron Jones Construction: $6,500
  • Eider Construction: $5,521

Property belonging to these companies was returned to their owners as of Wednesday.

Juarez is due back in Douglas County Superior Court on June 9 for arraignment.



Reporter

Pete O'Cain

